Sens. Ask DOD Chief If Politics Influenced $10B JEDI Pause

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Two senior Democratic senators asked Defense Secretary Mark Esper to explain whether his "abrupt" recent decision to pause the contentious solicitation for a $10 billion cloud software contract was due to political pressure from outside the Pentagon. Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Jack Reed, D-R.I., said in a letter to Esper on Monday that they were worried his decision to pause the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure program while he conducts a review was not entirely his own. "The integrity of our federal procurement process rests in large part on its insulation from undue political influence, so that sound technical and business...

