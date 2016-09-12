Fired NLRB Atty Fights To Preserve His Bias Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:18 PM EDT) -- A former National Labor Relations Board attorney has urged an Alabama federal judge not to toss his suit alleging the NLRB discriminated against him for being a black male over the age of 40, saying the agency's argument he was fired for losing affidavits doesn't hold water. In his Monday opposition to the NLRB's motion for summary judgment, Gregory Powell contends he was investigated by the inspector general and ultimately fired based on "unfounded and uncorroborated" claims that he lost certain affidavits. But several of his white or female colleagues on the other hand were neither investigated nor terminated when they...

