Mastercard Swipes Processor's Corporate Biz For $3.2B

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 1:55 PM EDT) -- Mastercard on Tuesday said it has cut a €2.9 billion (approximately $3.2 billion) deal with European payment processor Nets to acquire its corporate services business, allowing the financial services behemoth to expand its footprint in the region. New York-based Mastercard Inc. said the deal will build out its account-to-account capabilities by adding Nets’ clearing and instant payment services as well as e-billing solutions. The deal will add to Mastercard’s existing Mastercard Send and recently acquired Transfast, which are systems that allow for cross-border payments to bank accounts and mobile wallets. “The global opportunity for real-time payments is accelerating,” Mastercard chief product...

