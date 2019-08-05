Old Spice Facing Copyright Fight Over Whistle Jingle

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A composer who says he created the famous Old Spice whistling jingle is accusing Procter & Gamble of using a copyright-infringing tune to promote its products after their contract ended. In a lawsuit filed Monday in California federal court, composer H. Scott Salinas said P&G had a license to use the jingle for a short period of time but created a "strikingly similar" version to replace the original when the deal expired. "Mr. Salinas created an iconic work that was a boon to P&G's business," Salinas' attorney, Scott Alan Burroughs of Doniger Burroughs, told Law360 on Tuesday. "In exchange, he was...

