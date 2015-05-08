Ironshore, Columbia Won't Go To Trial Over Med Mal Coverage

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Ironshore Specialty Insurance Co. and Columbia Casualty Co. have agreed to dismiss their dispute over coverage for a hospital in a medical malpractice case, reaching a negotiated settlement that allows them to avoid a trial over the row, according to a Rhode Island federal court filing. The insurers filed a stipulation, made public Monday and approved Tuesday, to dismiss all claims and counterclaims in the case in consideration of a settlement agreement. The insurers had previously settled the underlying case — in which a woman claimed her husband suffered permanent brain injury after being admitted to Rhode Island Hospital in 2009 —...

