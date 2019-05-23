McKesson Tries To Nix Derivative Suit Over Drug Price-Fixing

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- McKesson Corp. and its executives asked a California federal court to toss a derivative action accusing the drug distributor's board of failing to prevent the company's alleged involvement in an industrywide conspiracy to drive up generic-drug prices, claiming that the plaintiff didn't show that the board lacked independence. Investor Jean E. Henry alleges that McKesson's board neglected its duties and ignored "red flags," allowing the company to violate antitrust laws and overcharge customers in 2014 and 2015. McKesson's board members said in their dismissal bid Monday that Henry missed the mark in satisfying demand futility — one of the central components...

