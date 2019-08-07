Privacy Enforcement Shows Evolving Regulatory Expectations

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:07 PM EDT) -- In late July 2019, U.S. federal and state regulators announced three headline‑grabbing data privacy and cybersecurity enforcement actions against Equifax Inc. and Facebook Inc. Although coverage of these cases has focused largely on their striking financial penalties, as important are the terms the settlements imposed on the companies’ operations as well as their officers, directors and compliance professionals — and what they signal about future enforcement activity. July 2019 Enforcement Actions On July 22, the Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, New York Department of Financial Services and attorneys general from 48 states, Washington and Puerto Rico announced proposed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS