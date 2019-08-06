Commerce Tees Up Tariffs On Steel Rods From Thailand

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce has teed up double-digit duties on imports of steel rods from Thailand after finding that the product is being sold too cheaply in the U.S. In an early step of its investigation, the Commerce Department called for a 20.83% anti-dumping rate on all steel threaded rod producers and exporters from Thailand, according to a notice slated to be published Wednesday in the Federal Register. The department also examined steel rod exporter Tycoons Worldwide Group Co. Ltd., which has refused to participate in the investigation, and assigned the Thai company that same rate, filings note. U.S. Customs...

