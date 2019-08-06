NY Life Originates $60.2M Loan Backed By NJ Warehouses

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- New York Life Real Estate Investors on Tuesday said it originated a $60.2 million mortgage loan secured by a portfolio of industrial properties in Secaucus, Linden and Hanover Township, New Jersey. Allison Scott, a representative for New York Life Real Estate Investors, told Law360 in an email on Tuesday that the loan collateral is made up of a five-building, 613,726 square-foot industrial portfolio that consists of three warehouse buildings in Secaucus, one warehouse building in Linden and one flex building in Hanover Township. Scott also told Law360 that the loan closed last week. According to a New York Life Real Estate Investors statement,...

