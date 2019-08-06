US Steel Sued Over Failed Initiatives, Officers' Cashout

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Steel Corp. investor filed a derivative suit Monday in Delaware Chancery Court claiming the steel manufacturer's officers failed to enact initiatives intended to turn performance around and accusing certain top-ranking officers of cashing out before problems came to light. Stockholder Richard Hoskins filed the suit against U.S. Steel CEO David Burritt, former CEO Mario Longhi and company directors claiming they violated their fiduciary duties, unjustly enriched themselves, and wasted corporate assets. The suit also asserts that Burritt and Longhi misled investors while using insider information to cash out their stock to the tune of roughly $25 million. The sales...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS