5th Circ. Questions Why Manager Was Barred From EEOC Suit

Law360, Houston (August 6, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit questioned Tuesday why a lower court denied a Houston-area wing restaurant's former general manager his request to join an age discrimination and retaliation lawsuit that the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission brought following his complaint to the agency. U.S. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod asked counsel for restaurant JC Wings Enterprises LLC, which does business as Bayou City Wings, why the former manager was barred from the suit when it's common for retaliation claims to be included in such litigation. "That's not unusual at all," the judge said. Bayou City Wings is defending a lower court's decision to bar former general manager Cory Waldron...

