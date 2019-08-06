FCC Dings Cumulus For Failing To ID Broadcast Sponsors

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has fined four Cumulus Media radio station units $233,000 total for failing to air sponsor identifications, according to a notice released Tuesday, but a Democratic commissioner decried the penalty for a consent decree violation as inadequate, saying "savvy lawyers" will take notice. In a notice adopted in July but just released Tuesday, the FCC voted to penalize Radio License Holding CBC LLC, Cumulus Licensing LLC, Radio License Holdings LLC and Cumulus Radio LLC for dozens of instances of not naming who's behind paid-for broadcasts. The Cumulus subsidiaries also failed to self-report such violations to the FCC in...

