Dartmouth Agrees To $14M Settlement Over 'Predators Club'

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Dartmouth College on Tuesday said it had agreed to pay $14 million to settle a Title IX class action alleging three former psychology professors, dubbed in the lawsuit as the “Predators’ Club,” sexually harassed and assaulted female students. The settlement class will include students who were allegedly subjected to harassment and a hostile environment created by the three professors, whom the school says have been “banished” from Dartmouth. Details of the settlement, which still needs approval by a judge, eventually will be made public — and will require the college to identify, fix and prevent similar problems on campus. “We are...

