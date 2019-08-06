GOP Sens. Ask DOJ To Widen View Of Broadcast Competition

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Six Republican senators announced their support for changing the way broadcast television stations are regulated in a letter to the Justice Department's antitrust head Monday, after reports that the department has been considering changes that could lower the barrier for broadcast mergers. Television broadcasters face increasing competition online as advertisers move to digital platforms that let them target consumers more precisely and television ad revenue dries up. As a result, the Department of Justice should widen its view of what types of media present competition for TV and radio stations, the lawmakers said in their letter to Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS