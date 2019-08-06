Atty Feared 'Career Suicide' In Reporting Judge, Panel Told

Law360, Los Angeles (August 6, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A research attorney for California’s Second District Court of Appeal testified Tuesday at a Commission on Judicial Performance hearing over misconduct allegations against a state appellate judge, saying after he touched her inappropriately, she didn’t report it because it would mean “committing career suicide.” Jessica Butterick told a three-judge panel of special masters at the hearing at the State Bar Court of California in downtown Los Angeles that Justice Jeffrey Johnson, an associate justice for the Second District, stopped to talk to her in a South Tower hallway of the Ronald Reagan State Building in September 2015. While talking to her,...

