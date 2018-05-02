Builder Can't Force Chubb To Cover Theft, 8th Circ. Affirms

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:44 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court’s ruling that a Chubb Ltd. insurer doesn’t have to cover $820,000 that was stolen from a pair of commercial property rental businesses with ties to a Minnesota-based construction contractor. In a unanimous opinion, a three-judge panel of the appellate court upheld a federal judge’s ruling that Chubb unit Federal Insurance Co. doesn’t have to cover policyholder C.S. McCrossan Inc.’s claim for losses suffered by its subsidiary, Blakeley Properties LLC, and Stewart Properties LLC, which was owned by McCrossan’s late founder. Maple Grove, Minnesota-based McCrossan had filed a claim under its crime policy...

