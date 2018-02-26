Fed. Circ. Says Computer Patents Not Infringed, Revives 1

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld a California jury verdict that a Taiwanese electronics maker and its third-party sellers did not infringe a rival’s patents for a keyboard-video-mouse switch, though it reversed the jury’s finding that one of the patents was invalid. In a pair of precedential opinions, a three-judge panel found Uniclass Technology Co. Ltd. and others did not infringe ATEN International Co. Inc.’s patents for KVM switches, which allow users to control multiple computers using one mouse or keyboard. ATEN had argued on appeal that Uniclass’ expert witness gave improper testimony on claim construction during trial, noting that juries...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS