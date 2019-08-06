Texas Panel Axes Suit Over Atty's Courtroom Statements

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas lawyer convinced a panel of Houston appellate justices on Tuesday that a lawsuit brought against him by a client's ex-husband, stemming from statements the attorney made in a divorce proceeding, should be dismissed under a state free speech law. A panel of justices from the First Court of Appeals agreed with Hirsch & Westheimer attorney Eric Lipper that the lawsuit Justin Haynes brought against him needs to be tossed under the Texas Citizens Participation Act. The free speech law is intended to curb strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPP, suits, and the panel found this lawsuit was brought...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS