Leased Access Flouts First Amendment, Cable Orgs Tell FCC

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission should walk back the so-called leased access regime that guarantees independent programmers access to channel capacity, cable groups have said, arguing it places undue restrictions on editorial decisions and that changes in technology now give lower-profile programmers plenty of platforms to distribute their content. In reply comments posted Tuesday, Comcast Corp., trade association NCTA and other cable organizations said the FCC must avoid impinging on cable systems' free-speech rights by lessening carriage obligations that only apply to them. "In light of the dramatic changes in the video marketplace, leased access requirements can no longer withstand First Amendment...

