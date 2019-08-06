Claims Trimmed In US Bank Premium Point Fraud Suit

Law360, New York (August 6, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Tuesday narrowed a suit against a U.S. Bank unit brought by SkyBridge Capital claiming the bank was complicit in a scheme to deceive investors in Premium Point Investments by falsely inflating the value of the now-defunct hedge fund’s assets by over $200 million. The civil suit largely mirrors claims that led to the conviction last month of Premium Point CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja and bond trader Jeremy Shor on fraud and conspiracy charges. The two orchestrated a scheme to overvalue Premium Point's real estate debt products to ensure the collection of millions in fees from...

