Hospital Co. Beats $61.8M FCA Suit Over Medicare Coding

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge nixed a $61.8 million False Claims Act suit alleging Baylor Scott & White Health overbilled Medicare during a seven-year period, ruling that the whistleblower failed to properly allege anything other than "naked assertions" of wrongdoing on the part of the hospital. U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra on Monday dismissed with prejudice all claims brought by relator Integra Med Analytics LLC that the health care system schemed to increase the use of a specific Medicare diagnosis code in order to get more revenue. Judge Ezra found that, at most, the complaint shows that the health system made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS