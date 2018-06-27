Ex-Minor Leaguer's Suit Notice To Md. County Still Unclear

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 5:05 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Tuesday found that a former minor league shortstop did not give notice within a state-mandated deadline of his suit against a Maryland county that owns a stadium where he was injured, ordering a hearing to determine whether it should still be allowed to move forward. U.S. District Judge Deborah K. Chasanow ruled that under the Maryland Local Government Torts Claims Act, Jared Breen would have needed to give Wicomico County notice within 180 days of his injury, but he does not claim he sent such notice until more than 54 days after the deadline. But because...

