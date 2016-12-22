Allergan Can't Escape Generic Drug Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Allergan must face a proposed class action accusing the pharmaceutical company of taking part in a generic drug price-fixing scheme after a New Jersey federal judge rejected the company's dismissal bid Tuesday, finding its investors convincingly contended that Allergan violated federal antitrust and securities laws. U.S. District Judge Katharine S. Hayden ruled that the shareholders made a strong enough argument about the existence of a price-fixing agreement to survive the dismissal attempt and continue to the next stage of litigation. "The complaint alleges both direct and indirect evidence of an agreement," she said. "For example, plaintiffs point to communications between executives...

