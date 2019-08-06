Treasury Allows Aid To Venezuela To Go On Despite Embargo

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:24 PM EDT) -- A day after President Donald Trump imposed a full-scale commercial embargo against Venezuela, the Treasury Department asserted Tuesday that it would not block humanitarian aid to the South American country, which has suffered severe food shortages amid political turmoil. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control put forward guidelines emphasizing that humanitarian assistance and services to promote democracy in Venezuela are not prohibited under Monday’s sanctions squeezing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s regime. President Donald Trump blacklisted the regime late Monday in an executive order that froze all of the Venezuelan government's financial assets in the U.S. and blocked American companies from conducting any business...

