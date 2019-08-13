3 Marshall Dennehey Debt-Act Defenders Join Gordon & Rees

Law360 (August 13, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP picked up a trio of specialists in Fair Debt Collection Practices Act defense from Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin, and the attorneys told Law360 that they hoped to use their new firm’s nationwide reach to their clients’ advantage. Andrew M. Schwartz, Lawrence J. Bartel and Lori J. Quinn joined Gordon & Rees as partners in its commercial litigation, professional liability defense, bankruptcy, restructuring and creditors' rights practice groups, touting the firm's presence and expertise in all 50 states as a primary reason for leaving the more regional Marshall Dennehey. “In the consumer litigation and compliance section...

