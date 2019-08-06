Luxury Theater Chain Gets Access To $12M In DIP Financing

Law360, Wilmington (August 6, 2019, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Luxury dine-in movie theater chain iPic Entertainment Inc. received court approval Tuesday in Delaware to access $12 million of a $16 million post-petition financing package as it pursues a sale or restructuring transaction in its Chapter 11 case. During a first-day hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Jeffrey N. Pomerantz of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP said iPic needed the interim access to funding to help pay for its operational expenses for the next several weeks and to fund a marketing process that began several weeks ago. IPic will seek final approval to access the remainder of the $16 million debtor-in-possession...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS