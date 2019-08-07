Fox Rothschild Brings On Turner Padget Bankruptcy Partner

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP announced Tuesday that a bankruptcy specialist formerly of Turner Padget Graham & Laney PA is joining its Greenville, South Carolina, office. Harriet Wallace joined as a partner in the firm's financial restructuring and bankruptcy department on July 22, she told Law360. She said she was attracted to the firm because she was familiar with attorneys who already worked for it, and as the first national firm to come to Greenville, the resources and technology it offers, along with a research services group, will provide substantial benefits to her clients. "It just seemed like a really good fit, and...

