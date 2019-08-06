Brooke Shields' Suit Over Eyebrow Product Trimmed, For Now

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A California state judge on Tuesday nixed Brooke Shields' bid for punitive damages in her suit accusing cosmetics makers and retailers of exploiting her "iconic eyebrows" by selling a shade of eyebrow pencil labeled "Brooke S," saying she needs to restate the claim with more specificity. The actress and model's lawsuit alleging violation of publicity rights against Nordstrom Inc., Bloomingdale's Inc., Sephora USA Inc. and other companies does not include any individual defendants, which would be required to claim punitive damages, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Yolanda Orozco told counsel for Shields during a hearing. "In order to plead putative damages, you have to allege...

