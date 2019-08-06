Chancery Sends Ag Fund Ex-CEO's Records Suit Toward Trial

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:41 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court rejected dueling summary judgment motions late Monday, moving toward a trial for a books and records suit from the former CEO of an agricultural commodity exchange-traded fund who says he was ousted after raising concerns about another executive. In his decision, filed on the eve of a scheduled argument, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard wrote that “genuine issues of material fact exist concerning the propriety” of former Teucrium Trading LLC CEO Dale Riker’s purposes for the inspection as well as his alleged need for the documents. The ruling noted that the interests of judicial economy supported an after-trial...

