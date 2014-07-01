Flushable Wipes Sellers Clogging Up Calendar, Judge Says

Law360, New York (August 6, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Proctor & Gamble, Costco and Kimberly-Clark Corp. on Tuesday spent a day taking swipes at a key expert for a class of flushable wipes consumers in Brooklyn federal court, as the district judge bemoaned the plodding pace of the Second Circuit-mandated hearing and how it would affect his scheduling. U.S. District Judge Jack B. Weinstein heard six hours of testimony from the economics expert on his findings showing that consumers suffered financial harm by buying bathroom wipes at a premium price based on what customers call questionable “flushability” claims, with the companies painstakingly picking apart the expert’s research during cross-examination....

