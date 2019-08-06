DynCorp Files 2nd Protest Over $82B DOD Logistics Deal

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- DynCorp has for the second time protested its exclusion from the U.S. Army’s massive $82 billion global logistics services support contract, after the U.S. Government Accountability Office denied its bid to win a slot on the deal. While DynCorp International LLC’s Monday complaint is sealed because it contains proprietary information, other court filings indicate that the company has asked the U.S. Court of Federal Claims to review its exclusion from Logistics Civil Augmentation Program V, and for a preliminary injunction in the meantime. DynCorp had previously protested its exclusion from the deal to the GAO, but its protest was denied on...

