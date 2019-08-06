Chicken Co. Says $10M Policy Valid Amid Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- One of the defendants in sprawling broiler-chicken price-fixing litigation is suing its insurance company to confirm a total of $10 million of coverage in response to the case, according to a lawsuit filed in Georgia federal court. Harrison Poultry Inc. sued Cincinnati Insurance Co. on Tuesday to force its insurer to honor an additional $5 million in coverage that the Georgia chicken processor purchased in August 2017. The suit comes as Harrison and major broiler-chicken producers such as Tyson Foods Inc. and Koch Foods Inc. defend against claims that they engaged in a vast anti-competitive scheme to raise the price of...

