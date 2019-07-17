Florida Law Firm Tries To Escape 'Simon Says' Tagline Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Central Florida personal injury law firm Nicholson Injury Law PA urged a Florida federal court Tuesday to toss a suit by a competing local firm over the use of the tagline “Simon Says Justice,” arguing that the competitor has no standing to bring federal trademark claims. David Simon Nicholson, who owns Nicholson Injury Law, said Ortavia Simon and his law firm Simon Law Group in Maitland, Florida, has no federal registration for Simon Law Group’s tagline, “Simon Says You Deserve Justice” and thus has no right to sue Nicholson for his own use of “Simon Says Justice.” “In this action, plaintiffs...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS