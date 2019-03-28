Dr. Seuss Estate Tells 9th Circ. 'Star Trek' Mashup Not Fair Use

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A mashup of Dr. Seuss and "Star Trek" was not protected by copyright law's fair use doctrine because it did not transform the famed author's work, and instead merely "aped" it, Seuss' estate told the Ninth Circuit in a bid to revive an infringement suit. The new book "Oh, the Places You'll Boldly Go!" did not parody or comment on, criticize, or teach about Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go!" and ultimately failed to transform the original work in any way — one of the key questions courts consider when weighing fair use — Dr. Seuss Enterprises LP said in its...

