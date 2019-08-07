TV Networks' Suit Tees Up Battle Over Nonprofit Streaming

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:17 PM EDT) -- The top four broadcast networks recently placed streaming startup Locast in their crosshairs, teeing up what’s likely to be a lengthy legal battle over whether the service can carry local stations without paying them retransmission consent fees. Although Locast follows the footsteps of other shuttered streaming services that ran into trouble with the networks, the company contends that both its technology and its legal grounding can survive the lawsuit, filed July 31. On the flip side, ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox assert that Locast falls into the same category as the now-defunct service Aereo, which was shuttered after the Supreme Court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS