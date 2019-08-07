3rd Circ. Backs NLRB In NJ Health Facility Union Fight

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 10:46 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit late Tuesday refused to disturb a National Labor Relations Board finding that a New Jersey health care facility improperly withheld improved medical benefits from workers who were eligible to vote in a union election, saying "substantial evidence" backs up the agency's decision. In a nonprecedential opinion, a circuit panel said it would enforce the board's order that 800 River Road Operating Co. LLC, doing business as Woodcrest Health Care Center, ran afoul of the Fair Labor Standards Act by withholding the benefits from the election-eligible employees. The panel said the order is "far from flawless," noting in part...

