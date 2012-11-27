Constitutional 'Dilemma' Looms Over Ex-Alstom Exec’s Trial

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge appeared torn on Wednesday between postponing the September bribery trial of a British former executive of French multinational Alstom SA, who has complained that long delays in the case violated his rights, and leaving him little time to review a new deluge of evidence. Lawrence Hoskins, 68, is a month away from a trial on an alleged conspiracy to bribe Indonesian officials to boost business for the company's U.S. power division. Hoskins urged U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton to dismiss the case last month, complaining his constitutional right to a speedy and fair trial was violated by...

