HomeFed Investors Sue In Del. Over $189M Jefferies Merger

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 11:03 AM EDT) -- Former minority stockholders of multi-state real estate developer HomeFed Corp. have sued the company's board and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in Delaware’s Chancery Court over an allegedly unfair and insider-skewed, $189 million merger, according to a complaint unsealed late Tuesday. The proposed class suit, led by stockholders Richard Rose and Dennis E. Murray Sr., and filed under seal on Aug. 1, accused seven HomeFed directors — most with direct ties to Jefferies — of accepting inadequate, unfair and opportunistically timed terms for the 30% of company shares not already owned by Jefferies at the time of the transaction, which closed on...

