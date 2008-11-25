Nigerian Bank's US Account Is Safe In $276M Award Row

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 9:27 PM EDT) -- An identity card company can't recover part of a $276.1 million arbitral award against Nigeria from a U.S.-based JPMorgan account held by the country's central bank, a D.C. federal judge concluded Tuesday, saying the money is immune from seizure. U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman held that the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act shields Central Bank of Nigeria's JPMorgan Chase Bank account from Continental Transfert Technique Ltd.'s attempt to secure funds to help satisfy a 2008 arbitral award stemming from a contract dispute. FSIA protects a foreign central bank's account from attachment if the funds are being used for typical bank functions,...

