Insurers Want $220M Cobalt Coverage Fight In Fed Court

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Two insurers have asked the Fifth Circuit to move to federal court a dispute over whether they must pay out for Cobalt International Energy Inc.'s $220 million securities class action settlement, saying the Class Action Fairness Act requires it. Allied World Assurance Co. and Alterra America Insurance Co. argued in a brief Tuesday that a lower court got it wrong when it said Texas state courts could decide the issue. They say the fight over payouts for the Cobalt settlement rests on questions relevant to the entire class that saddled Cobalt with liability in the first place and left the insurers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS