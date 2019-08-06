Anthem Customers Say Arbitration Provision Not Legal

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 10:39 PM EDT) -- Anthem Blue Cross customers urged a California appellate court on Tuesday to overturn an order requiring them to arbitrate their fight over a year-end policy change that booted the putative class from out-of-network coverage, arguing Anthem's application violated a state health and safety law. When Anthem customers signed up for their 2016 policies, they were not provided in their application a noticeable copy of the arbitration agreement just above the signature line as required by California law, Jerry Flanagan of Consumer Watchdog told the Second Court of Appeal. Because the Anthem application for Affordable Care Act marketplace Covered California — unlike...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS