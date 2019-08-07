DA Partially Immune In Political Firing Row, 5th Circ. Says

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has ruled that a newly elected Texas district attorney was immune from several claims that he fired employees who supported his predecessor during the election, saying that officials can consider political leanings when making personnel decisions for certain positions in which political beliefs might be relevant. In a split decision, the Fifth Circuit panel said Tuesday that, based on past case law, Hidalgo County DA Ricardo Rodriguez Jr. did have qualified immunity when it came to four of the seven employees he fired in the months after taking office in 2015. The employees have claimed their termination was...

