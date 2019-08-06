Lowe's Sued For Selling Roundup Without Cancer Warning

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A Lowe's shopper has filed a proposed class action in California federal court claiming the retailer sold Monsanto's popular weedkiller Roundup in stores across the country while failing to warn consumers about the product's cancer dangers, a day after he filed a similar suit against Home Depot. Roundup contains an active ingredient called glyphosate, which likely causes cancer, named plaintiff James Weeks said in a 24-page complaint filed Tuesday. But Lowe's Home Centers LLC sells the herbicide without proper warnings and directions regarding the dangers associated with its use, Weeks alleged. Weeks is also the plaintiff in the proposed class action against...

