Ex-UCLA Blood Tech Wins $1.6M In Racial-Harassment Suit

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A jury has awarded almost $1.6 million to a black woman who said she was fired from her job as a UCLA Health phlebotomist for complaining about supervisors subjecting her to racial epithets and other discriminatory comments. The University of California Board of Regents owes Nicole Birden $1.57 million for economic loss and emotional distress following a weeklong trial in her case claiming that UCLA Medical Center, Santa Monica, failed to investigate her claims that supervisors harassed her and other black workers and then fired her after raising the issue, according to a verdict filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court....

