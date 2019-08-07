Feds Narrow Insider Trading Case Against Rep. Chris Collins

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 11:27 AM EDT) -- Manhattan federal prosecutors have dropped three insider trading charges against U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, narrowing the scope of a case that the congressman said ran afoul of constitutional protections. Manhattan prosecutors on Tuesday dropped three counts of securities fraud against U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, shown here in June 2018, and omitted another two charges against his son. (Getty) In a superseding indictment on Tuesday, prosecutors dropped three counts of securities fraud against the New York Republican and omitted another two charges against his son Cameron. Both men still face multiple other counts of fraud and conspiracy. Prosecutors last year accused Chris...

