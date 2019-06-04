Kik Says SEC 'Twists The Facts' With Unregistered ICO Claims

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 11:08 AM EDT) -- Canadian messaging company Kik vehemently denied that it conducted an unregistered securities offering, saying late Tuesday that the SEC’s complaint against it showed a “consistent effort to twist the facts.” The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Kik Interactive Inc. on June 4 in New York federal court claiming it conducted an unregistered initial coin offering when it sold $100 million worth of its cryptocurrency Kin in 2017, $55 million of which was bought by U.S. investors. In its answer, Kik, advised by a team of Cooley LLP and Kirkland & Ellis LLP attorneys, took a paragraph-by-paragraph approach challenging the SEC’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS