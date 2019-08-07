Deals Rumor Mill: Broadcom, Dongfeng, DuPont

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- California-based chipmaker Broadcom is getting close to snapping up Symantec’s enterprise business, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. Citing anonymous sources, the Journal reported that a deal could come as soon as Thursday — the date the cybersecurity company is slated to report its fiscal first-quarter earnings. According to the report, a deal could value the unit at roughly $10 billion. Reuters previously reported in July that Symantec had ended talks to sell itself to Broadcom due to price disagreements. Chinese state-owned carmaker Dongfeng Motor Corp. is eyeing options for its stake in the owner of French carmaker Peugeot, Bloomberg...

