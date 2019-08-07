KPS Picks Up TransDigm's Interface Solutions Biz For $190M

Law360 (August 7, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Producer and distributor of aircraft components TransDigm said Wednesday it has agreed to sell its interface solutions development and manufacturing unit to KPS Capital Partners for $190 million. TransDigm Group Inc. said it will sell its Esterline Interface Technologies group, which develops and manufactures interface solutions such as control panels and input devices for original equipment manufacturers in the medical, commercial, industrial, diagnostics and gaming end markets. "We are pleased to have an agreement for the divestiture of the EIT group of businesses,” TransDigm executive chairman W. Nicholas Howley said in a statement. “This is part of our previously communicated plan...

