5 Ways To Prep For NY's Sex Harassment Training Rules

Law360 (August 12, 2019, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Last year, in the wake of #MeToo, New York state and New York City passed some of the strongest sexual harassment prevention laws in the U.S. Arguably the biggest change is a requirement that all New York employers train their employees on sexual harassment by Oct. 9, 2019, and then on an annual basis. New York isn’t alone in mandating sexual harassment training. California, Connecticut, Maine and Delaware (and soon Illinois and Rhode Island) have all enacted sexual harassment laws with training requirements, and more states are expected to follow. Employers in the Empire State should also be aware of an...

