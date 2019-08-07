J&J Targets Scientist's Talc Studies In Cancer Trial

Law360, New Brunswick, N.J. (August 7, 2019, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A scientist testifying on behalf of four people who claim they developed terminal cancer from using Johnson & Johnson's talcum powder didn't actually conduct asbestos exposure studies for the patients, an attorney for the pharmaceutical giant told a New Jersey jury Wednesday. Cross-examining material scientist and electron microscopist William Longo in the New Brunswick courtroom of Superior Court Judge Ana C. Viscomi, J&J attorney Diane Sullivan of Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP made her assertion after questioning Longo about studies he'd done on the presence of asbestos in the talc but not how it was used by the patients. J&J is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS